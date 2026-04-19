Australian Government Seals Deal with MHI for Frigates

The Australian government and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) have concluded a contract for the construction of three upgraded Mogami-class frigates for Australia's General Purpose Frigate (GPF) program.

In August 2025, the Australian government selected MHI's upgraded Mogami-class frigate (4,800 ton type) as the preferred platform to proceed to the next stage in the selection process for the country's GPF program.

Construction will begin at MHI's Nagasaki Shipyard & Machinery Works in cooperation with the Australian government, the Japanese government, and companies involved in building the GPFs, with the first completed frigate to be handed over by December 2029.



