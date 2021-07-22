Braemar Shipping Names New COO

Braemar Shipping, a shipbroker and consultant within shipping investment, chartering, risk management, and logistics services, on Thursday, announced the appointment of Tristram Simmonds as its Chief Operating Officer.

He will join the board as executive director, while Elizabeth Gooch MBE will also join the Board as a non-executive director. The appointments will take effect from August 1, 2021.

Simmonds is the Managing Director of Braemar Atlantic Securities, Braemar Shipping's brokerage business.

He has c. 30 years' experience in the commodities industry, having founded Atlantic Brokers Ltd in 2013 which was sold to Braemar in 2018.

Gooch has over 16 years experience of in governance, compliance, and financial reporting of publicly listed companies, having founded and run the AIM-quoted software company eg solutions plc from 2005 until its acquisition by Verint Systems Inc. in 2017.

She will join the Group's Audit and Nomination Committees and will chair the Group's Remuneration Committee after the conclusion of the forthcoming AGM on 26 August 2021.