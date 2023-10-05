Marine Link
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Brahman Express Returns to Port After Engine Room Fire

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 5, 2023

The livestock carrier Brahman Express suffered an engine room fire and returned to the Port of Darwin, Australia, on Wednesday.

The vessel had approximately 3,600 cattle onboard and was bound for Indonesia when the incident occurred.

No injuries to crew and no animal welfare issues have been reported.

In a statement to ABC Rural, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority said it understood the fire was extinguished promptly.

The livestock are expected to be discharged in Darwin.

In May, the livestock carrier Nine Eagle experienced a major engine failure after leaving Darwin with 1,600 cattle onboard and was forced to return to port.

