Brassavola Completes Maiden Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering Operation

Pavilion Energy, the charterer of Singapore’s recently delivered first membrane LNG bunker vessel Brassavola, has concluded its first Ship-to-Ship (STS) LNG bunkering operation.

Pavilion Energy said on February 19, 2024, the bunkering operation to Rio Tinto chartered dual-fueled bulk carrier, Mount Api was successfully completed.

Brassavola was recently delivered by Seatrium, to owner Indah Singa Maritime, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsui O.S.K Lines (MOL).

The vessel is chartered with Pavilion Energy to supply LNG bunker in the Port of Singapore.

"The steady developments of our LNG bunkering solutions from truck operations to our STS LNG bunkering activities today is a testament of the strong operational expertise of our team.

“Brassavola will play a key role in our efforts to promote environmental stewardship. Already, we are seeing a healthy demand from customers to deploy the vessel, signaling the significance and continued viability of LNG as a transition marine fuel.

“We value the trust that Rio Tinto has placed in us on Brassavola’s maiden LNG bunkering operation to support their decarbonization ambitions,” said Malcolm Lim, Division Head of Singapore Hub.

Measuring 116.5 meters in length and 22 meters in width, Brassavola incorporates state-of-the-art technology for loading and bunkering rate of up to 2,000 m3 per hour, mass flow metering and online gas chromatograph systems, for improved bunkering turnover and enhanced operational efficiency.