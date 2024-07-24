Huisman to Deliver Knuckle Boom Crane for Offshore Energy Client

Dutch company Huisman has booked an order for the delivery of a Knuckle Boom Crane for a client in the offshore energy market.

The 550mt Knuckle Boom Crane will be equipped with Huisman’s proprietary secondary-controlled Active Heave Compensation System, which features the latest technology in load control for various offshore environments and energy management.

The crane’s boom is optimized for versatile operations on a pipelay vessel, offering an extended reach for lifting objects onto the pipelay tower.

Huisman’s scope of work includes the complete range of engineering, production, installation, and testing, with a turnkey delivery from its facility in Schiedam, the Netherlands.

The contract marks Huisman's third significant Knuckle Boom Crane contract announced this year, demonstrating the strong demand for its advanced lifting technology.

The Knuckle Boom Cranes uses patented technology to store energy in the vessel's spinning reserve energy storage system, and are designed to meet the growing demands of the offshore industry.