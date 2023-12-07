Brazil's Locar to Integrate Kongsberg Digital's Vessel Insight

Kongsberg Digital has partnered with Locar, a Brazilian offshore vessel operator, to enhance its digital infrastructure and optimize DP operations.

Locar will integrate Vessel Insight, Kongsberg Digital’s vessel-to-cloud infrastructure to derive valuable data insights from their vessels. This implementation aims to provide Locar with a new level of transparency and optimize fleet performance.

The initial vessel to undergo this digital upgrade is Marina I, a DP2 vessel from Locar's fleet; she will enter service at the beginning of 2024 for Brazilian energy company Petrobras. Vessel Insight will empower Locar with enhanced data-driven decision-making capabilities, leading to smarter, safer and greener operations.

The agreement also includes maritime equipment from Kongsberg Maritime. Alongside Vessel Insight, Locar will install Kongsberg Maritime's Single Dynamic Positioning System and the Information Management System K-IMS. These systems will augment Locar's operational capabilities and fortify its partnership with Petrobras.