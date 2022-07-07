Brazil's Terminal Operators Accuse Shipping Companies of Anticompetitive Practices

The dispute between Brazilian port operators and global shipping giants Maersk and MSC is expected to escalate in the coming weeks, according to Brazilian newspaper Valor.

Local port terminal operators, through their industry group ABTP, are trying to prevent Maersk and MSC from participating in an auction to operate terminal 10 in Latin America's largest port, Santos port, near Brazil's financial capital, Sao Paulo.

Maersk and MSC already operate terminals in Brazil. Maersk, through its subsidiary APM Terminals, operates two ports in the southern state of Santa Catarina, Itajai and Itapoa, and Pecem, in the northeastern state of Ceara.

ABTP is considering asking Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE, ports regulator Antaq or Brazil's audit court TCU for an investigation of the shipping companies, the paper said, citing the industry group's president, Jesualdo Silva.

MSC owns two terminals through its subsidiary TIL, Navegantes in Santa Catarina state and Multi Rio in Rio de Janeiro.

Industry group ABTP, Maersk and MSC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.





(Reuters - Reporting by Steven Grattan and Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)