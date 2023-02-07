Brennan Buys IAI's Dredging and Dewatering Division

Specialty marine contractor J.F. Brennan Company, Inc. announced it has finalized a deal to acquire the assets of Infrastructure Alternatives, Inc.'s (IAI) dredging and dewatering division, effective February 1, 2023.

La Crosse, Wis.-headquartered Brennan said environmental services account for 50% of Brennan’s work, and that the purchase brings dewatering, water treatment and treatability testing services into the organization for the first time.

“We are excited for IAI’s specialists to join the Brennan family,” said Greg Smith, Brennan’s vice president of environmental services. “IAI has been a strategic partner for us on sediment remediation projects for decades. There is no doubt that their expertise in water treatment and dewatering will strengthen our ability to remediate contaminated sites across the country.”

Dana Trierweiler, president and CEO at Rockford, Mich.-based IAI, said, “J.F. Brennan Company has been a long-standing, trusted teammate of IAI for nearly two decades. We have complemented each other’s services on several successful projects together, and IAI is very proud of that. We’re confident that IAI’s former dredging and sediment dewatering team will be well taken care of at Brennan; they are true professionals.”

“IAI will continue uninterrupted, with a renewed sense of purpose and focus on the services that have been the bedrock of our company: contract operations, engineering, and mechanical support for water and wastewater utilities,” Trierweiler added.

With the acquisition, Brennan welcomes 30 new team members in both union and non-union roles, along with a complete collection of dewatering and water treatment equipment.

“Now that we’re offering water treatment services in-house, our environmental remediation, restoration and coastal resiliency clients will experience enhanced project scheduling and coordination, and even more competitive pricing,“ said Andrew Timmis, Brennan director of business development.