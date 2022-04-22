Bridgeport Boatworks, Hornblower Award Maritime Scholarships

Bridgeport Boatworks and Hornblower Marine have launched six scholarships supporting students at Porter & Chester Institute’s Bridgeport campus. The scholarships, totaling $15,000.00 and valued at $2,500.00 per student, will be dedicated to local Bridgeport residents, and will continue to establish the Bridgeport waterfront as a maritime industry leader and job center.

The announcement was made at the launch of Porter & Chester Institute’s Bridgeport campus welding program.

In April 2021, Bridgeport Boatworks announced that it had entered into a long-term lease agreement with Hornblower Group, operator of NYC Ferry, Statue Cruises, and ferry and vessel operations across North America and the U.K., for a vessel maintenance, upgrade, and retrofit facility at the Boatworks. Under that partnership, Hornblower expects to create 45-60 employment positions at the facility while Boatworks anticipates 20 new employees will be recruited as the facility becomes a more robust regional hub for industrial maritime needs.

Harry Boardsen, owner of Bridgeport Boatworks, stated, “We are investing in our local community and the people in them who will be our workforce in the very near future. We are thrilled to be a part of a developing water related culture.”

Hornblower chief operating officer of Ferry and Transportation Services, Scott Thornton stated, “We are thrilled to continue our expansion in Bridgeport while strengthening our partnership with Bridgeport Boatworks to build upon the city’s historic maritime culture and ensure the maritime jobs of the future are accessible to local residents and students.”

“The fact that many of our skilled trades students will have the opportunity to apply for these generous scholarships supported by leaders in the Maritime Industry is fantastic. Not only will our welding students have access to the dollars, they will also have the opportunity to get hands-on experience and the possibility of a great career,” said Jim Bologa, president and CEO of Porter and Chester Institute.