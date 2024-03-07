Briggs Marine Adds New Pilot Boat in the UK

Briggs Marine announced its is adding a new pilot vessel to its fleet in response to demand for pilot services within the U.K.

Built by Goodchild Marine and scheduled for delivery in March, the Forth Navigator is a 12m version of the now well-established ORC design, incorporating the high levels of performance and crew comfort, Briggs Marine said.

From March 2024, the Forth Navigator will be available for charter for a range of activities, including pilot boat duties and harbor patrol either on a short or long-term basis. The vessel will be road transportable thereby offering clients rapid mobilization to anywhere in the country. With the ability to carry 4 pilots, the Forth Navigator is suited to any of the UK’s ports and harbors and can be mobilized by either land or sea.

Steven Pierce, of Goodchild Marine, said, “One of the main benefits to this vessel of course, is that the semi displacement hull design of the ORC is about 40% more fuel efficient than counterparts of similar size, helping to reduce emissions. In addition, the road transportability of the 12m pilot vessel adds another dimension of flexibility, allowing it to reach various locations swiftly.”