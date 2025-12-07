CATL Unveils "Ship-Shore-Cloud" Electric Vessel Solution

Contemporary Amperex Electric Vessel (CAEV), a subsidiary of CATL, officially launched the world's first and only "ship-shore-cloud" zero-carbon shipping and integrated smart port solution at Marintec China 2025.

The solution is designed to increase vessel electrification.

Su Yiyi, General Manager of CATL Electric Vessel Department and Contemporary Amperex Electric Vessel said that previously, power supply, energy replenishment, and maintenance services were provided by separate suppliers. The resulting coordination challenges and ambiguous accountability led to persistent problems and inefficient operations throughout the equipment’s 30-year service life. There were also high initial purchase costs, insufficient energy-replenishment infrastructure, range anxiety, complex water conditions, non-unified technical standards, and other systemic issues.

To address these challenges, CATL has launched the "ship-shore-cloud" integrated solution, which is like a tailor-made service for ship operations — achieving full-chain integration ranging from the on-board power system and shore-based energy replenishment network to cloud-based intelligent management.

On the ship side, it integrates battery systems, power systems, intelligent navigation systems, etc., to ensure the stable and long-distance operation of ships; on the shore side, through the charging and battery-swapping network and the "separation of ship and battery" model, it completely solves the energy-replenishment and cost anxiety; in the cloud, enabled by the intelligent management platform "Yunfan" and the intelligent navigation system "Beichen", ships can be remotely monitored, scheduled, and optimized.

CATL has delivered nearly 900 electric ships. Since entering the zero‑carbon waterborne ecosystem, CAEV has achieved numerous industry firsts, including the world's largest-capacity all-electric inland passenger ship Changjiangsanxia 1, China's first all-electric sea-going passenger ship Yujian 77 classed by the China Classification Society (CCS), China's first hybrid tugboat Qinggang Tug 1, and China's first demonstration project of a cargo ship battery-swapping station with overall delivery and independent operation Jining 6006.

Its battery systems, energy management systems, and other hardware and software products have obtained certifications from the world's five major ship classification societies.






