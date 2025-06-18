Brine-Based Firefighting System In Operation On the World’s Longest RoPAX Route

As EV-related fires continue to challenge the maritime industry, with incidents like the Morning Midas blaze in the North Pacific, operators are seeking more effective solutions. A new brine-based firefighting system, developed by Skansi Offshore in close cooperation with KNUD E. HANSEN, now offers a simple, robust and environmentally responsible answer.

The system is operational aboard Norrøna, sailing the world’s longest RoPAX route, and is scheduled for installation on two new RoRo vessels under construction.

Unlike traditional fire suppression methods, which act from the outside and often fail to extinguish the core fire, the brine system targets the battery directly from inside the vehicle. In the event of a fire, one window is penetrated, and cold, saturated brine is delivered directly into the cabin. This allows the fluid to pool around the battery compartment, rapidly cooling the cells, limiting oxygen exposure, suppressing flammable materials, and even short-circuiting and depowering the battery.

In a full-scale fire test conducted in the Faroe Islands, the system extinguished a fully developed EV fire in under one hour, including response times etc. In contrast, lithium-ion battery fires often burn for 24 hours or more when left to self-extinguish, and can reignite multiple times.

Key Advantages:

Direct internal cooling of the EV—not just external suppression

Prevents thermal runaway by targeting heat at the source

Short-circuits and depowers the battery

Uses only natural ingredients: Salt and Water

No toxins, no pressure, no chemical residues

Compatible with standard fire hoses and couplings

Cost-effective, refillable, and environmentally friendly

Can be retrofitted on existing RoRo and RoPAX vessels with minimal modification.

The system: