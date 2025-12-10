GE Aerospace Secures Orders for LM2500 Marine Gas Turbines to Power Arleigh Burke Flight III Destroyers

GE Aerospace's Marine Engines & Systems has received orders to supply eight LM2500 marine gas turbine engines for the U.S. Navy's next two Flight III Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers: the future USS Intrepid (DDG 145) and USS Robert Kerrey (DDG 146). Each destroyer is powered by four LM2500 engines, providing the proven propulsion power that has made the Arleigh Burke class the backbone of the U.S. Navy's surface fleet for over three decades.

As of January 2025, 74 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are active with GE Aerospace’s LM2500 engines being the prime mover for propulsion. The LM2500 has provided the fleet with unmatched reliability and performance, enabling the U.S. Navy to focus exclusively on performing its worldwide mission. With these latest orders, GE Aerospace will have delivered engines for all active Arleigh Burke destroyers, representing 296 LM2500 engines across 74 ships in what is considered the U.S. Navy’s most successful ship building program.

A century of naval propulsion

To date, the U.S. Navy has taken delivery of more than 700 LM2500 gas turbines operating aboard surface combatants such as frigates and destroyers. Since the first LM2500 entered naval service in 1969, GE Aerospace has continuously refined and evolved the engine family through the LM2500+, LM2500+G4, and related variants. This ongoing development—combined with over 55 years of operational experience—has produced marine gas turbines that boast 99% reliability, which navies worldwide demand.

The LM2500 marine gas turbine is the most widely used naval propulsion system globally with thousands of engines in service across multiple navies. GE Aerospace's commitment to innovation, reliability, and comprehensive support makes it the partner of choice for mission-critical marine propulsion.