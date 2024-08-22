Britoil PSV Pegged for Geotechnical Drilling Conversion

Seas Geosciences announced a multi-year agreement with Britoil Offshore Services (Britoil) to charter and convert the platform supply vessel (PSV) BOS Princess into a geotechnical drilling vessel that will be available to the market starting in January 2025.

With its 80-meter length and close to 19-meter beam, the 2015-built BOS Princess will provide a stable platform for Seas’ geotechnical investigations, said Seas Geosciences President Paolo Casciotti.

“This vessel is being specifically designed to serve the offshore wind industry and will be fitted with our fully automated topside geotechnical rig, innovative seabed CPT system and an array of geotechnical tools,” he said. “This agreement is part of our commitment to investing in green energy and scaling up our operations. We are creating an asset that is 100 percent customized for the typical requirements of offshore wind developments.”

Seas intends to deploy the vessel globally, serving projects from the Mediterranean to the North Sea to the Gulf of Mexico, Casciotti said.

“Our shared commitment to clean energy makes partnering with Seas Geosciences a natural choice,” said Andrea Cavo, Head of Europe, Mediterranean and the Americas at Britoil. “We’re excited to be working with an innovative company that has been investing in cutting-edge technology to support offshore wind power projects.”

A celebration to mark the commissioning of the customized geotechnical drilling vessel is planned for January.