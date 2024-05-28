Brittany Ferries Taps Wärtsilä and Incat to Develop Zero-emissions Ferry

Brittany Ferries announced it is working with Wärtsilä and Incat to explore design and technical requirements for a 137-meter zero-emissions ferry.

“This is an important project as we look at different ways to reach net zero by 2050,” said Christophe Mathieu, CEO of Brittany Ferries. “All-electric power is a potential solution, best suited to shorter ferry routes. At this stage we don’t know what is feasible, and upon which route, but what we can say is that trusted partners will help us scope it out. Upon completion of the project we can move quickly. Brittany Ferries has a track record of walking the talk when it comes to leading the industry on sustainable ferry travel, as our investment in LNG and hybrid ships shows.”

The project comes as Brittany Ferries nears completion of the biggest fleet renewal program in its history. Five new vessels will have joined the fleet between 2020 and 2025, including two LNG-powered ships (currently in service) and two shore-power-ready LNG-electric hybrids.

Wärtsilä is a supplier to all five new ships in Brittany Ferries’ ongoing fleet renewal project. This includes LNG engines that power Salamanca, which joined the fleet in 2022, and Santoña in 2023. In addition, Wärtsilä is installing LNG-hybrid drivetrains for hybrid vessels, currently under construction and set to sail for Europe by the end of this year.

“Ferries play a vital role in meeting the growing demand for environmentally sustainable transport options, and the investment Wärtsilä makes in R&D to develop technologies and integrated solutions are key in enabling this development,” said Roger Holm, President of Wärtsilä Marine and Executive Vice President at Wärtsilä Corporation. “This is why we are proud to have been selected to support Brittany Ferries in their goal of bringing cleaner vessels to the regions in which they operate. As a leader in shaping the decarbonisation of the marine industry, we value our long-term relationship with both Brittany Ferries and Incat, sharing a joint commitment to accelerate the industry towards net-zero emissions shipping,”

Brittany Ferries took delivery of an Incat fast-ferry in 2005. Under the name Normandie Express, she sped from Tasmania to France and served the company until 2021. She is currently under charter from Brittany Ferries to Condor Ferries operating with the name Condor Voyager. She operates St Malo – Channel Islands routes.

“Incat has long standing and successful relationships with Brittany Ferries and Wärtsilä, built upon shared values and a vision for innovation and environmental sustainability,” added Stephen Casey, Chief Executive Officer Incat “We know that battery electric propulsion coupled with lightweight aluminium vessels is the ideal choice to eliminate emissions, and we are thrilled to be continuing our relationship with both Brittany Ferries and Wärtsilä as we collectively lead the next evolution of sustainable maritime transport throughout Europe.”