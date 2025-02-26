BRIX Delivers Bridge Cat 49 for Bridgemans Services Group

BRIX Marine launched a Bridge Cat 49 (4519- DCT), built for Bridgemans Services Group. The personnel transfer vessel, Bridge Cat 49 (BC49), accommodates up to 45 passengers plus three crew and is built to meet Transport Canada passenger vessel requirements for use in British Columbia, Canada.

The BC49 is constructed with a 45-foot aluminum hull and an 18.5-ft. beam, powered by twin Cummins QSL9 405HP diesel inboard engines paired with ZF marine transmissions for smooth operation. The vessel has a 500-gallon fuel capacity and a lightship weight of approximately 43,000 lbs. A robust navigation and electronics suite includes Garmin GPSMAP multi-function displays, radar, and VHF radios, ensuring enhanced situational awareness.

The vessel has an Espar/Eberspacher heating system, Fireboy-Xintex fire suppression system, and Delta T ventilation for safety and comfort in all operating conditions. The BC49 has been designed and built to comply with Transport Canada’s TP 11717 passenger vessel regulations, ensuring operational safety in Canadian waters. With seating for 45 passengers and a three-person crew, the vessel provides a secure and efficient solution for workforce transportation in British Columbia and beyond.