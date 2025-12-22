Wärtsilä to Sell Gas Solutions Business to Germany’s Mutares

Finnish engineering group Wärtsilä has agreed to divest its Gas Solutions business to German private equity investor Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, continuing its efforts to streamline operations and unlock value from its portfolio.

Gas Solutions, which operates globally across the gas value chain, provides systems and lifecycle services for maritime gas handling, inert gas systems, gas-to-power solutions, liquefaction and biogas applications. The unit generated annual revenue of around $350 million (€300 million) in 2024, according to Wärtsilä

The business has operated independently within Wärtsilä’s Portfolio Business as part of a strategy aimed at improving performance and preparing assets for divestment.

“This divestment is yet another proof point of our Portfolio Business divestment strategy coming to life. With Mutares, Gas Solutions will have a strong platform to continue driving the business, for the benefit of its customers and the highly skilled Gas Solutions professionals,” said Bernd Bertram, Head of Portfolio Business at Wärtsilä.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2026.