Brix Marine Delivers New Water Taxi
Aluminum boatbuilder Brix Marine said it has delivered the newest installment of its PAXCAT portfolio, a 32’ x 12’ catamaran GOAT 1 to the Qathen Xwegus Management Corporation (QXMC), the business arm of the Klahoose First Nation, located on Cortes Island, B.C., Canada. The corporation, whose activities include forestry, aquaculture, tourism and retail, operates the 12-passenger vessel as a water taxi.
The vessel was delivered in September 2021, and a traditional cedar brushing ceremony marked the vessel’s arrival at Klahoose Wilderness Resort. QXMC General Manager Bruno Pereira commented, “This process took more than a year going from design to delivery, but we couldn’t be happier. We were looking for a quality, custom build and working with Charlie Crane and the Brix team allowed us to make our vision happen. Our new water-taxi business could not start on a better foot.” Chief Kevin Peacey added, “I couldn’t be prouder to own this new vessel and operate this new business. It’s exciting to see our team establishing strategic foundations for future generations of the Klahoose Nation.”
Powered by twin Volvo Penta D4 270hp engines with Aquamatic DPI outdrives, GOAT 1 will provide quick and efficient transport throughout Desolation Sound. The 3212-CTC model’s full walk around configuration, combined with 2 side boarding doors port and starboard, allows for safe passenger access from stem to stern. Heated cabin, exterior-accessed head and 12 individual passenger seats ensure comfort.
3212-CTC Water Taxi
Length: 32’
Beam: 12’
Owner: Qathen Xwegus Management Corporation (QXMC)
Designer: BRIX Marine
Builder: BRIX Marine
Hull Type: Catamaran
Power & Propulsion: (2) Volvo Penta D4 270hp engines with Aquamatic DPI outdrives
(2) 150-gallon fuel tanks
Navigation: Garmin 12” GPSMAP 8612 MFD/Sonar
Garmin 18HD+ 4kW radar
600W Transducer
NMEA 2000 networking system
Garmin VHF radio, hailer & antenna
Electrical: 12VDC system
(8) dual USB ports for passengers
30 Amp shore power
Deck: Walk through transom with hinged aluminum gate
Handrails and grab rails throughout
Folding radar & antenna mast
Roof access ladder
(2) side boarding doors (port & stbd)
(6) 11” tie up cleats
Hinged anchor storage locker at bow
Superstructure: Walkaround main cabin
Interior overhead grab rails along the centerline
Accommodations: (12) individual passenger seats w/ dedicated USB outlets
Exterior accessed head w/ electric marine toilet
HVAC- 18,750 BTU diesel heater
Water System: 25-gallon fresh water tank
25-gallon black water tank