Brix Marine Delivers New Water Taxi

Aluminum boatbuilder Brix Marine said it has delivered the newest installment of its PAXCAT portfolio, a 32’ x 12’ catamaran GOAT 1 to the Qathen Xwegus Management Corporation (QXMC), the business arm of the Klahoose First Nation, located on Cortes Island, B.C., Canada. The corporation, whose activities include forestry, aquaculture, tourism and retail, operates the 12-passenger vessel as a water taxi.

The vessel was delivered in September 2021, and a traditional cedar brushing ceremony marked the vessel’s arrival at Klahoose Wilderness Resort. QXMC General Manager Bruno Pereira commented, “This process took more than a year going from design to delivery, but we couldn’t be happier. We were looking for a quality, custom build and working with Charlie Crane and the Brix team allowed us to make our vision happen. Our new water-taxi business could not start on a better foot.” Chief Kevin Peacey added, “I couldn’t be prouder to own this new vessel and operate this new business. It’s exciting to see our team establishing strategic foundations for future generations of the Klahoose Nation.”

Powered by twin Volvo Penta D4 270hp engines with Aquamatic DPI outdrives, GOAT 1 will provide quick and efficient transport throughout Desolation Sound. The 3212-CTC model’s full walk around configuration, combined with 2 side boarding doors port and starboard, allows for safe passenger access from stem to stern. Heated cabin, exterior-accessed head and 12 individual passenger seats ensure comfort.

3212-CTC Water Taxi

Length: 32’

Beam: 12’

Owner: Qathen Xwegus Management Corporation (QXMC)

Designer: BRIX Marine

Builder: BRIX Marine

Hull Type: Catamaran

Power & Propulsion: (2) Volvo Penta D4 270hp engines with Aquamatic DPI outdrives

(2) 150-gallon fuel tanks

Navigation: Garmin 12” GPSMAP 8612 MFD/Sonar

Garmin 18HD+ 4kW radar

600W Transducer

NMEA 2000 networking system

Garmin VHF radio, hailer & antenna

Electrical: 12VDC system

(8) dual USB ports for passengers

30 Amp shore power

Deck: Walk through transom with hinged aluminum gate

Handrails and grab rails throughout

Folding radar & antenna mast

Roof access ladder

(2) side boarding doors (port & stbd)

(6) 11” tie up cleats

Hinged anchor storage locker at bow

Superstructure: Walkaround main cabin

Interior overhead grab rails along the centerline

Accommodations: (12) individual passenger seats w/ dedicated USB outlets

Exterior accessed head w/ electric marine toilet

HVAC- 18,750 BTU diesel heater

Water System: 25-gallon fresh water tank

25-gallon black water tank