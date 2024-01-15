BRIX Marine Delivers Newbuild for Haleiwa Shark Tours

Port Angeles, Wash. boatbuilder BRIX Marine has delivered Kamohoali'i, a state-of-the-art 40- by 14-foot high tunnel catamaran (HTC) purpose-built for Haleiwa Shark Tours on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii.

With a full-width open cabin Superstructure on a 4014-CTC hull form, the USCG Subchapter "T" inspected vessel has capacity for 29 passengers and two crew.

Kamohoali'i is powered by twin Volvo 380HP D6 diesel engines and features Seastar Optimus inboard steering systems and EPS smartcylinders.

The vessel is equipped with a Garmin navigation system, including a 12-inch Volvo glass cockpit screen and a 7-inch multifunction display, as well as GPS, AIS Class B transponder and a VHF radio. The vessel has two helm stations: the main station and a second station on the starboard side cabin aft.

Advanced safety features include watertight hatches, bilge pumps, and emergency systems.