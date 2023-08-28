Brix Marine Delivers Research Vessel for Pacific Whale Foundation in Hawaii

Port Angeles, Wash.-based Brix Marine has delivered the Pacific Whale Foundation's new research vessel Kaiao, custom-built to support marine research, conservation and education.

Founded in 1980 and based in Maui, Hawaii, the PWF is a nongovernmental organization that has been at the forefront of whale research and public education, striving to safeguard the marine environment and prevent the destruction of Humpback whale populations and other aquatic species in the region.

With an overall length of 30 feet and a beam of 11 feet, the 3011-CTC research vessel—part of the builder's LabCat portfolio—features an aluminum hull construction and twin Suzuki outboard engines.

Captain and chief scientist Jens Currie said, “The vessel handles well, and I love the boat. Now having 200 hours on it, I can confidently say that it’s custom-built to fit our needs, and it has worked out incredibly well, making research a lot easier.”

To facilitate marine research and observation, the vessel is equipped with cutting-edge equipment, including a Garmin radar system as well as a viewing platform, a drone launching/landing platform and a bow pulpit. Kaiao can accommodate up to 8 crew members on board.

PWF will use Kaiao for many vital initiatives, including marine research, wildlife observation, educational tours and conservation efforts, amplifying their efforts to preserve the delicate marine ecosystem in Hawaii.

“As an organization deeply committed to making a positive difference in the world, we are honored to have partnered with Pacific Whale Foundation in crafting the remarkable Kaiao,” said Perry Knudson, managing director at Brix Marine. “Our collaboration with PWF exemplifies our vision of supporting noble causes through advanced marine technology, and we are proud to contribute to their mission of marine conservation.”