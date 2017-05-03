Brunswick Expanding Its Boat Building Facility

Brunswick Commercial & Government Products (BCGP) has officially broken ground on a facility expansion at the company's Edgewater, Fla. headquarters. The addition includes a new large-boat building with added manufacturing space and other facility improvements. The new 10,500-square-foot facility will be located on the east side of the commercial boats manufacturing campus and will increase the company's manufacturing capacity by 50 percent.



"Today, by breaking ground on the BCGP facility expansion, we are greatly increasing our capabilities," said Boston Whaler Group President Nick Stickler. "The new building will house state-of-the-art equipment and allow for the capacity to produce larger and more complex vessels."



Many of the company's large, multi-unit contracts as well as all boats over 27-feet will now be assembled in the new large-boat building. The addition will also include improvements to the company's existing 23,000-square-foot main assembly building, which will be streamlined for smaller-boat production and better accommodate the company's refurbishment and warranty departments.



"The new building is yet another milestone in BCGP's almost 60-year tradition of building commercial and government boats," said BCGP's Director of Manufacturing and Plant Operations, John Ratto. "This expansion will ensure that we can continue that legacy for many more years to come."



The project is set to be completed this fall, and will begin regular manufacturing operations in October.