USNS Brunswick Departs Malaysia

The expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Brunswick (T-EPF-6) concluded a port visit to Kuching, Malaysia, Jan. 17. The crew took advantage of the opportunity to experience Malaysia's rich culture following a port visit to Lumut, Malaysia.

"It is important for our Sailors to interact with local communities throughout the region," said Capt. Lex Walker, commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7. "The experiences they share with partner nations allows the U.S. Navy and partner nations to be even closer."

The Royal Malaysian and U.S. Navy continue to work closely together through increasingly sophisticated exercises including the annual bilateral Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Malaysia and the Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) exercise.

"For over two decades, the U.S. and Royal Malaysian Navy have shared knowledge and experiences with each other as a way to increase tactical proficiency and enhance mutual capabilities," said Walker.

Brunswick is one of three expeditionary fast transport ships in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to continue its mission of providing rapid intra-theater transport of troops and military equipment.

"We look forward to strengthening this strong partnership with even greater cooperative engagements and more frequent port visits," said Walker.

As U.S. 7th Fleet's executive agent for theater security cooperation in South and Southeast Asia, Commander, Task Force 73 and DESRON-7 conduct advanced planning, organize resources and directly support the execution of maritime exercises and engagements, such as Pacific Partnership, the bilateral CARAT series, the Naval Engagement Activity (NEA) with Vietnam and multilateral SEACAT. Task Force 73 and DESRON-7 also tactically control and coordinate maintenance for rotationally deployed LCS.