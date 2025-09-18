Brunvoll Chosen for Trident Aqua Services’ Live Fish Carrier Fleet

Brunvoll has signed a contract with Astilleros Zamakona S.A. for the delivery of a complete propulsion, maneuvering, and positioning system for a live fish carrier. The shipowner is Trident Aqua Services, which already has two vessels with similar specifications under construction.

The propulsion system comprises a controllable pitch shaftline propeller and a twin-in–single-out reduction gearbox, powered by two electric motors with a combined output of 3,000 kW. The propeller measures 3.4 meters in diameter. In addition, the vessel will be fitted with four tunnel thrusters — two aft and two in the bow.

Dynamic Positioning is increasingly adopted in the aquaculture industry, and this vessel will feature Brunvoll’s BruCon DP0 with joystick control. The entire system will be integrated through Brunvoll’s Propulsion and Thruster Control system, BruCon PTC.

The vessel is Astilleros Zamakona’s newbuild no. 809 and is designed by Salt Ship Design. The main particulars are as follows: length 80.8 meters, breadth 17.7 meters, and a loading capacity of 4,000 cubic meters.