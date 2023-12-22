Marine Link
December 23, 2023
Brunvoll Invests in New Production Tech

December 22, 2023

Figure 1. One of two new machining centers with both milling and latching functions. The machining centers are of 20 meters in length for scale. Illustration: PAMA S.P.A

Brunvoll’s will invest $10m in new production technology: One large machining center for gearbox housings were ordered for the factory in Volda. The other machine on order is a large combination turning and machining center for the factory in Molde. The machines will be delivered by the supplier PAMA S.P.A in Q1 2025. PAMA is an Italian company with a 90-year long history of delivering medium to large machines with high requirements to rigidity and shares the same passion as Brunvoll for precision.

“We are convinced that having a fully integrated value chain where we have complete control from A to Z is the right thing for Brunvoll and our further development. Despite a business policy from the government that continually challenges local Norwegian ownership and production, we at Brunvoll are incredibly proud that as a family-owned group, we once again take a leap and invest significantly to enhance our competitiveness.”, said Brunvoll Group CEO Kåre Øyvind Vassdal.


Group CEO Kåre Øyvind Vassdal. Image courtesy Brunvoll

