Brunvoll Invests in New Production Tech

Brunvoll’s will invest $10m in new production technology: One large machining center for gearbox housings were ordered for the factory in Volda. The other machine on order is a large combination turning and machining center for the factory in Molde. The machines will be delivered by the supplier PAMA S.P.A in Q1 2025. PAMA is an Italian company with a 90-year long history of delivering medium to large machines with high requirements to rigidity and shares the same passion as Brunvoll for precision.

“We are convinced that having a fully integrated value chain where we have complete control from A to Z is the right thing for Brunvoll and our further development. Despite a business policy from the government that continually challenges local Norwegian ownership and production, we at Brunvoll are incredibly proud that as a family-owned group, we once again take a leap and invest significantly to enhance our competitiveness.”, said Brunvoll Group CEO Kåre Øyvind Vassdal.



Group CEO Kåre Øyvind Vassdal. Image courtesy Brunvoll