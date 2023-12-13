Brunvoll Propulsion Gear on New Fishing Vessel

Brunvoll signed a contract with Westcon Yards for the delivery of a wide array of products to the new fishing vessel for owner M.V. Quantus Limited and Peter & J. Johnstone Limited, based in Peterhead, UK.

Included is the Retractable Azimuth Combi Thruster. The vessel is designed by Salt Ship Design and will be delivered from the yard by the end of 2025.

The Brunvoll delivery for Quantus will consist of main propulsion and gear, the BruCon Propulsion and Thruster Control (PTC) system, an aft tunnel thruster, and a Retractable Azimuth Combi Thruster in the bow.

The main features of the Combi thruster are to act as tunnel thruster in upper position, and as azimuth maneuvering and propulsion unit when lowered. The Retractable Azimuth Combi Thruster can provide value in various operations from added maneuvering capability at port, to providing extra thrust and increased maneuverability in fishing operations by keeping the vessel on course in conditions which would else cause drift-off. The Combi thruster will also reduce fuel consumption by avoiding inefficient use of the rudder and main propulsion. The Retractable Azimuth Combi Thruster has reportedly been used to bring the vessel and crew safely to port in cases where other vital systems have been out of operation.

Another reason for installing a Retractable Azimuth Combi Thruster is as a propulsion unit further away from the fishing gear during hauling or pumping, helps to avoid damage and disruption. Further, using the Retractable Azimuth Combi during pumping operation at stern can allow for completely stopping the main propeller and avoid trawl rotation in the flow out from the propeller, often called propeller wake.

The customers M.V. Quantus Limited and Peter & J. Johnstone Limited have also earlier installed Brunvoll thrusters for their fishing vessels.



Brunvoll's Retractable Azimuth Combi Thruster, becoming an industry standard for fishing vessels. (Illustration by Brunvoll)