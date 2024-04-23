Brunvoll Propulsion Systems Chosen for Torghatten Nord’s Hydrogen Ferries

Brunvoll has been contracted to deliver the propulsion, maneuvering and autonomy systems for two hydrogen powered ferries for Torghatten Nord AS.

The ferries will operate the harsh route to and from Lofoten in Norway, the Bodø-Verøy-Røst-Moskenes route. The hydrogen fuel cell ferries were designed by The Norwegian Ship Design Company AS. Both ferries included in the contract will be delivered from Myklebust Yard in 2026.

The Brunvoll contract includes two azimuth propulsion thrusters, BruCon Propulsion & Thruster Control System, BruCon Auto-Crossing system and BruCon Condition Monitoring System. The pulling azimuth propulsion thrusters are of the largest size that Brunvoll delivers today. The installation of high propulsion power is one of the design considerations which make the vessels ready for the rough sea conditions experienced in this area which is open towards the North Sea. The BruCon Condition Monitoring System will allow for remote monitoring and operational optimization throughout the vessel lifetime.

Replacing the older ferries with hydrogen powered newbuilds will lead to an estimated CO2 emission saving of 26,500 metric tons. The routes are part of Norways national road network, and the Norwegian Public Roads Administration has set clear goals for emissions reduction for all new public ferry tenders. The contract for these routes came with a specified requirement for hydrogen powered vessels.

The hydrogen powered vessels will be a new experience for all vessel owner, vessel operators, and vessel crew. To simplify the vessel day-to-day operation the BruCon Auto-Crossing system will be installed to ensure energy efficient crossing of the Ytre Vestfjord (the Outer Western Fjord) on each transit, irrespective of onboard crew, weather conditions and other disturbances the bridge crew will have to manage.



