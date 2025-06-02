Brunvoll Signs Contract for 45 Thruster Order

Brunvoll has signed a contract with Samsung Heavy Industries for the delivery of comprehensive thruster and control system packages for nine DP2 shuttle tankers. The order includes a total of 45 thrusters, making it the largest contract in Brunvoll’s history in terms of both scope and value. The vessels, owned by Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd., will be placed on long-term bareboat charter to Transpetro, a logistics subsidiary of Petrobras.

Brunvoll’s delivery for each vessel consists of three retractable azimuth thrusters, and two tunnel thrusters. The vessels will also feature Brunvoll’s Propulsion and Thruster Control system (BruCon PTC)and Brunvoll’s Condition Monitoring System (BruCon CMS).

Tsakos’ fleet of shuttle tankers currently consists of four vessels. Tsakos also has three similar vessels under construction at Samsung Heavy Industries, where of two are expected to be delivered in the near future. With this additional order, the Tsakos shuttle tanker fleet will grow to sixteen vessels, all of which feature Brunvoll’s thrusters.