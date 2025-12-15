Kongsberg Maritime Grows UUC PM Azimuth Thruster Range

Kongsberg Maritime has announced the introduction of two new sizes to its Underwater Mountable, Permanent Magnet (UUC PM) azimuth thruster range, expanding its offering for propulsion solutions for demanding offshore and marine operations.

The new additions to the UUC PM 405 model include units with 3.8 m and 4.1 m propeller diameters, delivering 86 and 91 metric tons of thrust respectively.

Kongsberg Maritime is also preparing to extend the UUC PM range further, with future models offering up to 5.5m diameter and power ratings of 6000 kW. This roadmap supports the company’s ambition to support larger vessels and more demanding applications, for the evolving offshore energy sector.

The UUC PM thruster range is engineered for easy underwater mounting and removal, significantly reducing vessel downtime and cutting maintenance costs. Combined with our extensive experience delivering turnkey thruster change-outs for major drilling customers with record-breaking delivery times, this ensures time-efficient lifecycle maintenance for operators.

With the ability to store spare units in key global locations and entrust Kongsberg Maritime with full maintenance project management, customers gain a truly turnkey lifecycle support solution – minimizing planned maintenance interruptions and ensuring dependable performance with rapid return to operation.

Together with built-in sensors enabling live condition monitoring, the underwater mounting capability and advanced permanent magnet motor technology deliver exceptional efficiency, reliability, and serviceability, making these thrusters suitable offshore support vessels, drilling rigs, and other demanding dynamic positioning applications.

"The introduction of these new sizes reflects our focus on meeting customer needs for flexibility and power in offshore operations.

“Permanent magnet technology allows us to deliver higher thrust in a smaller footprint, which is critical for vessels operating in challenging environments,” said Pasi Villanen, Product Manager, Thrusters, Kongsberg Maritime.