Bryton Marine Group Names McVitty as COO

Vernon, B.C. based Bryton Marine Group, parent company to a group of aluminum boatbuilding firms, announced it has hired Stuart McVitty as chief operating officer.

McVitty will be responsible for developing performance goals and long-term operational plans as well as maximizing efficiency through extensive process analysis and intercompany collaboration. He will work with the CEO Byron Bolton and the senior management team to implement the strategic vision and values of the company.

Family-owned Bryton Marine Group is the overarching company for five marine companies: All American Marine – Bellingham, Wash., BRIX Marine – Port Angeles, Wash., EagleCraft – Campbell River, B.C., KingFisher Boats – Vernon, B.C., and Renaissance Marine Group – Clarkston, Wash.

Relocating from Cape Town, South Africa, McVitty brings to the role decades of marine industry experience. In 2021, he was appointed Board Member with South African Boat Builder Expert Council. Until recently, he was the chief executive officer for a South African company building highly specialized commercial vessels. he is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School.

“On behalf of the team, I am thrilled to welcome Stuart to Bryton Marine Group. He is a proven leader, and his experience positions us to move to the next phase of growth,” said Byron Bolton, CEO.