BS Offshore SOV Readies for Sea Trials

A service operations vessel (SOV), owned and operated by Bernhard Schulte Offshore, is undergoing final tests at Ulstein Verft’s shipyard in Norway in preparation for sea trials.



"The Yard number 315 newbuild at Ulstein Verft, the Windea TBN for Bernhard Schulte, has been floated out from the outer dock and has now been positioned quayside. The vessel is now getting prepared for her first sea trial in early March," said a press release from the Norwegean shipbuilding company.



Prior to the sea trial various tests will be carried out, including start-up of the propulsion system, testing of the tower and crane.



The X-BOW and X-STERN offshore wind vessel will be working as a Service Operation Vessel for GE Renewable Energy on the Merkur Offshore Wind Farm off the coast of Germany.



The Merkur SOV is a larger-sized vessel of the design type SX195. It measures 93.4 meters in length and 18 meters in the beam and can accommodate up to 120 people.