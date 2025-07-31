BSM Launches Methanol Bunkering Simulator

As the global shipping industry accelerates toward decarbonization, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) has unveiled its first methanol bunkering simulator at its Maritime Training Center in Kochi, India. Developed in partnership with Wärtsilä, the new platform is designed to give seafarers hands-on training for safely handling methanol, one of the leading alternative fuels driving maritime’s low-carbon transition.



The simulator marks a significant step in BSM’s broader strategy to future-proof crew training for a new generation of low- and zero-emission vessels. “The maritime decarbonisation depends not just on new technologies, but also on the people who operate them,” said Sebastian von Hardenberg, CEO of BSM. “Their capabilities are the foundation for safe and efficient vessel operations and a successful energy transition.”



Scaling Up Alternative Fuel Training

The Kochi installation is the first of three methanol bunkering simulators BSM plans to launch, with additional units slated for its training centers in Poland and the Philippines by the end of 2025. In early 2026, BSM will enhance the Kochi facility with an ammonia bunkering simulation module, complementing its existing LNG training infrastructure.



“We must be prepared for a multi-fuel future,” added Capt. Gurpreet Singh, Group General Manager, Training and Development at BSM. “The new Wärtsilä simulator allows our seafarers to train in a realistic, risk-free environment, preparing them for the complexities of methanol—and soon ammonia—bunkering operations with precision.”





Aligning Training with Fleet Development

BSM is expanding its managed fleet to include methanol-fueled vessels starting this year, making alternative fuel training a critical enabler for safe and compliant operations. Industry demand is growing rapidly: while about 60 methanol-powered ships are currently in operation, orders are expected to push that number beyond 350 by 2030, according to BSM.



Seafarer training on alternative fuels: the new methanol bunkering simulator from Wärtisä at BSM's Maritime Training Centre in Kochi © BSM

Training the Trainers

Recognizing that alternative fuels require new competencies at all levels, BSM is also investing in instructor development, including participation in the IMO and World Maritime University’s “Train-the-Trainer” program on Alternative Fuels for Sustainable Shipping. This ensures that in-house trainers are aligned with the latest IMO IGF Code requirements and global best practices.



BSM has also expanded its training portfolio to include methanol firefighting courses, simulation-based bunkering training, and familiarization programs for methanol and ammonia handling.



Wärtsilä TechSim 5000: Advanced Training Capabilities

The Wärtsilä TechSim 5000, built on the TechSim 9 platform and ClassNK-certified for basic and advanced IGF Code training, offers a comprehensive simulation of methanol fuel systems, including:



