Marine Link
Friday, March 2, 2018

New Tug Buffalo Enters Service for Kotug Smit Towage

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 2, 2018

  • (Photo: Andrew Sassoli-Walker)
  • (Photo: Andrew Sassoli-Walker)
  • (Photo: Andrew Sassoli-Walker)
  • (Photo: Andrew Sassoli-Walker) (Photo: Andrew Sassoli-Walker)
  • (Photo: Andrew Sassoli-Walker) (Photo: Andrew Sassoli-Walker)
  • (Photo: Andrew Sassoli-Walker) (Photo: Andrew Sassoli-Walker)

 Kotug Smit Towage said it has taken the newly-built ATD 2412 Twin Fin tug Buffalo into service for its European harbor towage activities. 

 
Buffalo is the third tug built by Damen for Kotug Smit Towage, following the earlier delivered tugs Rotterdam and Southampton.
 
The vessel recently commenced her harbor towage activities in the Port of Southampton. 
 
The ATD 2412 Twin Fin tug has a length of 25 meters, a width of 13 meters and with her 72-metric-ton bollard pull. 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2018 - Cruise Ship Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News