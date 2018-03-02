New Tug Buffalo Enters Service for Kotug Smit Towage

Kotug Smit Towage said it has taken the newly-built ATD 2412 Twin Fin tug Buffalo into service for its European harbor towage activities.

Buffalo is the third tug built by Damen for Kotug Smit Towage, following the earlier delivered tugs Rotterdam and Southampton.

The vessel recently commenced her harbor towage activities in the Port of Southampton.

The ATD 2412 Twin Fin tug has a length of 25 meters, a width of 13 meters and with her 72-metric-ton bollard pull.