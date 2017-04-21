Marine Link
Friday, April 21, 2017

St. Johns Building Landing Craft Series

April 21, 2017

Photo: SJSB

Photo: SJSB

Palatka, Fla. shipbuilder St. Johns Ship Building (SJSB) said it is currently constructing the first of three new vessels in a series of 190 foot landing crafts for a Caribbean group.
 
This vessel will be powered by twin 700 HP Cummings QSK19 with Schlottle rudder propellers. The vessel will also include a 22 inch electric Westmar bow thruster, a hydraulic bow ramp and two 99 KW John Deer generators. 
 
This landing craft features open deck with 6400 square feet of cargo space. A raised two story deck house on the aft of the vessel allows for unimpeded cargo room from the bow to stern. The first tier of the deck house supports the crew quarters, galley, and passenger lounge. The second tier contains the pilothouse and captain’s quarters.
 
The vessel is designed to withstand the rigorous measures that coincide with Caribbean cargo transportation. In all, the arrangement of the vessel, structural support and azimuthing rudder propellers will provide a durable, efficient and maneuverable vessel, the builder said.
 
SJSB plans to deliver the first vessel by the end of summer 2017.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Apr 2017 - The Offshore Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News