St. Johns Building Landing Craft Series

Palatka, Fla. shipbuilder St. Johns Ship Building (SJSB) said it is currently constructing t he first of three new vessels in a series of 190 foot landing crafts for a Caribbean group.

This vessel will be powered by twin 700 HP Cummings QSK19 with Schlottle rudder propellers. The vessel will also include a 22 inch electric Westmar bow thruster, a hydraulic bow ramp and two 99 KW John Deer generators.

This landing craft features open deck with 6400 square feet of cargo space. A raised two story deck house on the aft of the vessel allows for unimpeded cargo room from the bow to stern. The first tier of the deck house supports the crew quarters, galley, and passenger lounge. The second tier contains the pilothouse and captain’s quarters.

The vessel is designed to withstand the rigorous measures that coincide with Caribbean cargo transportation. In all, the arrangement of the vessel, structural support and azimuthing rudder propellers will provide a durable, efficient and maneuverable vessel, the builder said.

SJSB plans to deliver the first vessel by the end of summer 2017.