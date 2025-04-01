Conrad Industries Announces Positive 2024 Results

Conrad Industries, Inc. has announced its 2024 results and backlog, reporting a net income of $11.2 million and income per diluted share of $2.24 for the 12 months ended December 31, 2024 compared to net loss of $27.0 million and loss per diluted share of $5.39 for the 12 months ended December 31, 2023.

The company’s backlog as of December 31, 2024 was $293.8 million, compared to $253.8 million at December 31, 2023, and $244.1 million at December 31, 2022.

Johnny Conrad, Chairman and CEO stated, “Our operating results for 2024 improved despite a continued challenging environment. While we benefited from generally stabilizing steel prices, lower inflation and lower interest rates in 2024 compared to 2023, these factors have remained relatively high and our labor markets continue to be tight. In our new construction segment, we experienced an improving market throughout 2024, particularly in the infrastructure and government markets. As a result, we were successful in adding substantial new backlog during the year.

“In the first quarter of 2025, we have encountered new steel tariffs, rising steel prices, an unclear inflation outlook and shifting U.S. trade policy and foreign policy. These factors contribute to a more uncertain outlook for the remainder of the year. Despite these headwinds, we believe we are well positioned with several competitive advantages, including our shipyard capacity, continued investments in capability and efficiency, and the strength of our experienced management, engineering teams, and dedicated employees.”

The company’s reputation for quality and its commitment to workplace safety remain key differentiators in the market, says Conrad.

“We continue to see improving dynamics in most of the markets in which we participate. Opportunities have become more abundant in the infrastructure market, and we continue to grow our relationships with our governmental customers. Additionally, we are encouraged by opportunities in our repair and conversions segment.”

Conrad is optimistic about the company’s long-term prospects. “The recent award by the U.S. Navy for a ninth Yard, Repair, Berthing and Messing (YRBM) barge further validates our strategic focus on expanding our governmental business. Our ability to deliver products and services across a diverse customer base and to respond to demand for new types of vessels is a core strength. As we return to profitability after several challenging years, we remain focused on executing our backlog efficiently and pursuing new, profitable projects. Our aim is to continue creating value for our stockholders, employees, customers, suppliers and the communities where we operate.”

Conrad Industries, Inc., established in 1948 and headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana, designs, builds and overhauls barges, dredges and dredge support equipment, tugboats, ferries, drydocks, liftboats, offshore support vessels and other steel products for both the commercial and government markets. The company provides both repair and new construction services at its five shipyards located in southern Louisiana and Texas.



