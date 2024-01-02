Marine Link
Bulk Carrier Management JV Established in Singapore

January 2, 2024

From left to right: Bryan Chang, Assistant Vice President, Business & Operation Dept, Wisdom Marine Group; YG Lin, President, Wisdom Marine Agency; James Lan, Chairman, Wisdom Marine Group; Captain Rajesh Unni, Founder and Executive Chairman, Synergy Marine Group; Ajay Chaudhry, Co-CEO, Ship Management, Synergy Marine Group; Capt. Shubham Kapoor, Asst. General Manager, Business Development, Synergy Marine Group.

Taiwan-based dry bulk shipowner Wisdom Marine Group and Singapore-based ship management company Synergy Group have announced a new joint venture (JV).

Wisdom Synergy Ship Management (WSSM) will be headquartered in Singapore with key operational centres in Taiwan and India and will provide technical management for Wisdom’s diverse fleet.

Last year, Wisdom chose Synergy Group to provide management services for a portion of its fleet.

The JV cements a collaborative relationship established in 1999 by James Lan, Chairman of Wisdom Marine Group. “With WSSM, we embark on a transformative journey, leveraging Synergy’s expertise to enhance our fleet’s operational safety and efficiency, underscoring our commitment to sustainable practices and the well-being of our crew,” said Lan.

The new JV is listed on the London and Taiwan stock exchanges.

