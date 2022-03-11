Bulk Carrier Suffers Engine Failure off Eastern Canada

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

A Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier Comanche has gone adrift after reporting engine failure overnight off Placentia Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador, the Canadian Coast Guard said on Friday.

No injuries or pollution have been reported.

The Coast Guard said it is responding to the incident and that its patrol vessel CCGS Cygnus is on scene along with tugs to stabilize the vessel from further drifting.

"We will continue to work with the owner to coordinate response to the MV Comanche to mitigate any threat to the vessel, its crew and the environment," the Coast Guard said.

The Comanche departed Sept-Îles, Quebec on March 6 and was heading for the Suez Canal, according to ship tracking data.

The 292-meter-long, 180,882 DWT vessel was built in China in 2016. It is managed by Singapore-based ADK Maritime.