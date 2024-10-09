Bunker One Launches Physical LNG Bunker Supply

Bunker Holding’s physical supply division Bunker One announced it will launch liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker supply in northwestern Europe at the start of next year.

Building on its existing activities supplying alternative fuels, Bunker One is expanding its current fuels portfolio by adding physical LNG and mass balanced liquefied bio methane (LBM). The company said it expects to be ready to commence first physical LNG deliveries in January 2025.

The newly established entity Bunker One LNG BV will manage the physical LNG fuel portfolio, including last-mile delivery, and will be headed by Managing Director, Michael Behmerburg. Bunker One LNG BV has chartered the 10,000 cbm LNG Bunker Vessel, Coral Fraseri.

“We are working hand in hand with the vessel’s owner Anthony Veder to bring the vessel into operation. The vessel will undergo a regular class renewal at the end of 2024, during which several modifications will be carried out to enhance her capabilities as an LNG bunker vessel,” says Behmerburg said.

The purpose of the modifications is to prepare the vessel for best-in-class service to the majority of seagoing vessels, including tankers, container ships, and car carriers. Bunker One LNG BV is currently in the process of securing bunker permits which will cover key ports in Northwest Europe.