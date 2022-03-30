Bunker Vessel Delivered to Hai Soon Diesel & Trading

Hai Soon Diesel & Trading (HSDT) has taken delivery of the third and final tanker in a series of bunker vessels constructed at Zhejiang Shenzhou Sunshine Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

Built to ABS class, the three 6,060 dwt oil tankers join HSDT’s 21-strong fleet to provide bunkering services to the fishing industry.

“Hai Soon is committed to providing bunkering services at high seas and in ports with the highest standards of safety and service quality. We are happy to work closely with ABS in our business expansion with the addition of more energy-efficient vessels to our fleet,” said John Lim, HSDT, managing director.

“ABS is a global leader in the classification of tankers, with the largest classed fleet by gross tonnage. We are proud to be able to utilize this extensive experience, together with our focus on safety and sustainable operations, for Hai Soon,” said Pier Carazzai, ABS vice president, Pacific regional business development.