Mobile LNG Bunkers Take Shape in Germany
Nauticor has conducted the largest-ever LNG bunkering operation in Germany in the Elbehafen in Brunsbüttel.
As the maritime market moves rapidly toward alternative fuel in the face of strict sulphur guidelines set to take effect in 2020, LNG is emerging as a prefered alternative, and the means to fuel commercial boats and ships of every size is taking shape in many forms. In Germany, for example, Nauticor has conducted the largest-ever LNG bunkering operation in Germany in the Elbehafen in Brunsbüttel, delivering to DEME Group’s Belgian-flagged hopper dredger Scheldt River 85 tons of LNG courtesy of truck-to-ship operations.
Nauticor used a bunkering technique where two LNG trucks are unloaded simultaneously, which has been successfully applied several times and allows for significant time saving.