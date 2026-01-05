Palau Open Ship Registry Continues Normal Operations

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure and Industries (MPII) reaffirmed that the Palau Open Ship Registry continues to operate normally under the authority of the Government of the Republic of Palau, with all registry services being delivered without interruption through the Bureau of Marine Transportation.

Since December 15, 2025, the Bureau of Marine Transportation has ensured the uninterrupted provision of vessel registration, statutory certification, regulatory oversight, and flag-state administration services. The Government emphasized that all functions of the Registry remain fully in place and compliant with Palau’s legal and international obligations.

The recent amendments to the Maritime and Admiralty Act will allow the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and Industries to take the necessary steps to ensure a gradual and orderly transition, so that the efficient provision of registry services is not unduly interrupted during this period. By taking these measures, the Government has addressed issues arising from the Registry’s previous corporate operating structure while ensuring that proven professional expertise and institutional knowledge continue to support the Palau Flag.

This approach reflects the Government’s commitment to strengthening governance and oversight, while maintaining continuity, experience, and confidence in the Registry’s operations. In this context, the Government of the Republic of Palau wishes to clarify that its recent administrative actions relate to corporate and governance matters associated with the former registry operating structure and do not reflect on the professional integrity or experience of Mr Panos Kirnidis, former CEO of Palau International Ship Registry.

The Government reiterated that the Palau Flag remains a respected and dependable flag of choice within the global maritime sector and that its standing, validity, and operations have not been affected.

The Government of Palau will provide further updates through official channels as appropriate.