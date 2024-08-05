Burch Takes Control of Gunderson Marine & Iron

Dee Burch is now the sole proprietor of Gunderson Marine & Iron (GM&I). Recently acquiring all shares of GM&I, Burch assumes the role of president, managing day-to-day operations.

“My transition to an active role in the organization is both a profound honor and a tremendous responsibility,” Burch said. “We stand on the shoulders of giants that have built a stellar 100-plus year history. I am committed to continuing this rich tradition of excellence in barge building while expanding our capabilities in other complex fabrication including bridges, hydro, ships, tugs and dry docks.”

Over the past year, Gunderson Marine & Iron has grown its workforce substantially as it completed notable projects such as the Denali State Park PolyChrome Bridge, the Makani Loa barge for Lynden Inc., and the construction of a new dry dock at its Portland, Ore. shipyard.

The leadership change will see Terry Aarnio, previous chairman; Joe Corvelli, COO; and Bob Wise, CFO, transition away from GM&I.

“With GM&I under private ownership for the last 15 months, we have successfully built a roadmap for success. I am deeply appreciative of the energy and dedication that Terry, Bob and Joe have given to the organization. Without their efforts, the company would not be in the strong position we are in now: on a growth trajectory with a significant backlog,” Burch said.