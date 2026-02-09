Bureau Veritas Grants AiP to Greenroom Robotics’ Maritime Autonomy Software

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has granted an Approval in Principle (AiP) to Greenroom Robotics for its maritime autonomy software, GAMA. This is the first time a maritime autonomy software, enabling self-navigation has been granted AiP by Bureau Veritas, marking an advancement for maritime robotics and autonomous operations.

Greenroom’s GAMA software employs AI to create a fully autonomous navigation system. By doing so, it integrates data from multiple onboard sensors to support situational awareness, monitoring of vessels, decision-making, and vessel control, and can be operated either onboard or from a remote-control center. Its modular and scalable architecture is designed to support flexible integration, enabling any vessel to be converted into a fully-autonomous craft.

The AiP confirms that, based on a design-level assessment and within the defined scope, GAMA’s overall design principles are aligned with the applicable Bureau Veritas rules for autonomous and remotely operated vessels. This enables faster integration of autonomy into new builds and existing vessels, streamlines flag-state approval, reduces risk for Defence and commercial operators and provides a clear pathway to full certification.

The assessment was conducted in accordance with BV NI641 “Guidelines for Autonomous Shipping,” providing an independent, early-stage appraisal of the system’s technical approach.

The AiP follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by BV and Greenroom Robotics in 2024, which established a collaborative framework to advance maritime robotics, autonomous navigation, situational awareness, and operations management.