Burger Boat Delivers New Ferry to EUPTA in Michigan

Manitowoc, Wis. shipbuilder Burger Boat Company announced it has delivered a new car/passenger ferry vessel to the Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority (EUPTA), located in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

The 92-foot U.S.-made steel ferry, Neebish Island III, will operate year-round on the St. Mary’s River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula between Barbeau, Mich., and Neebish Island. The vesselwas designed by Seacraft Design, LLC of Sturgeon Bay, Wis. to operate in the harsh winter environment and through the solid ice conditions it will encounter on its route.

The ferry was delivered to EUPTA on October 30, 2022, and entered into service on November 9, 2022

EUPTA operates three local vehicle and passenger ferries to the nearby islands of Sugar, Neebish and Drummond.

Neebish Island III

LOA: 92'

Beam: 33'

Draft: 6' 2"

Flag: United States

Displacement: 170 long ton

Hailing Port: Neebish Island, Mich.

Construction: Steel

Hull Configuration: Full Displacement

Classification: USCG 46 CFR, Subchapter T

Speed: 10.0 knots max

Main Engines: (2) Caterpillar C18, 600 HP each

Fuel Capacity: 1,500 gallons (5,678 l)

Shafts: 5” Diameter Aquamet 22

Propellers: Kahlenberg 4-Blade Stainless Steel

Steering: Jastram Controlling Independent Rudders, One Each Forward and Aft