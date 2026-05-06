Limestone Shipments from US Ports Down 27.5% in April

Limestone shipments from U.S. ports decreased 27.5 percent compared to April 2025 to 1.1 million net tons. Loadings were also below the month’s 5-year average by 35.4 percent.

Year-to-date, the U.S. limestone trade stands at 1.2 million tons, a decrease of 26.6 percent from last year and 31.9 percent below the 5-year average.

As of April 2026, Canadian ports are no longer supplying information regarding limestone shipments.

GREAT LAKES LIMESTONE TRADE: APRIL 2021-2026 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE

(NET TONS)

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Average

2021-2025 U.S. Ports 1,926,878 1,646,373 1,622,632 1,874,176 1,533,095 1,112,052 1,720,631 Canadian Ports 490,088 370,107 323,039 459,393 297,064 NA* 387,938 Total 2,416,966 2,016,480 1,945,671 2,333,569 1,830,159 1,112,052 2,108,569

YEAR-TO-DATE 2021-2026 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE

(NET TONS)

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Average 2021-2025 U.S. Ports 1,972,565 1,646,373 1,712,815 2,103,241 1,694,278 1,243,304 1,825,854 Canadian Ports 520,152 370,107 323,039 473,978 297,064 NA* 396,868 Total 2,492,717 2,016,480 2,035,854 2,577,219 1,991,342 1,243,304 2,222,722

U.S. ports: Calcite, MI; Cedarville, MI; Drummond Island, MI; Marblehead, OH; Port Inland, MI; and Presque Isle, MI. Canadian ports: Bruce Mines, Manitoulin Island, Port Colborne (from August 2017 on) and Smelter Bay (all Ontario).

*As of April 2026, Canadian ports are no longer supplying information on limestone shipments.