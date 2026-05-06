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Thursday, May 21, 2026

Limestone Shipments from US Ports Down 27.5% in April

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 6, 2026

© Lake Carriers’ Association

© Lake Carriers’ Association

Limestone shipments from U.S. ports decreased 27.5 percent compared to April 2025 to 1.1 million net tons.  Loadings were also below the month’s 5-year average by 35.4 percent. 

Year-to-date, the U.S. limestone trade stands at 1.2 million tons, a decrease of 26.6 percent from last year and 31.9 percent below the 5-year average.

As of April 2026, Canadian ports are no longer supplying information regarding limestone shipments.

GREAT LAKES LIMESTONE TRADE: APRIL 2021-2026 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE 
(NET TONS)

 

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Average 
2021-2025

U.S. Ports 

1,926,878

1,646,373

1,622,632

1,874,176

1,533,095

1,112,052

1,720,631

Canadian Ports 

490,088

370,107

323,039

459,393

297,064

NA*

387,938

Total 

2,416,966

2,016,480

1,945,671

2,333,569

1,830,159

1,112,052

2,108,569

 

YEAR-TO-DATE 2021-2026 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE 
(NET TONS)

 

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Average

2021-2025

U.S. Ports 

1,972,565

1,646,373

1,712,815

2,103,241

1,694,278

1,243,304

1,825,854

Canadian Ports 

520,152

370,107

323,039

473,978

297,064

NA*

396,868

Total 

2,492,717

2,016,480

2,035,854

2,577,219

1,991,342

1,243,304

2,222,722

U.S. ports: Calcite, MI; Cedarville, MI; Drummond Island, MI; Marblehead, OH; Port Inland, MI; and Presque Isle, MI.  Canadian ports: Bruce Mines, Manitoulin Island, Port Colborne (from August 2017 on) and Smelter Bay (all Ontario). 

*As of April 2026, Canadian ports are no longer supplying information on limestone shipments.

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