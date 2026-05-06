Limestone Shipments from US Ports Down 27.5% in April
Limestone shipments from U.S. ports decreased 27.5 percent compared to April 2025 to 1.1 million net tons. Loadings were also below the month’s 5-year average by 35.4 percent.
Year-to-date, the U.S. limestone trade stands at 1.2 million tons, a decrease of 26.6 percent from last year and 31.9 percent below the 5-year average.
As of April 2026, Canadian ports are no longer supplying information regarding limestone shipments.
GREAT LAKES LIMESTONE TRADE: APRIL 2021-2026 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE
(NET TONS)
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Average
U.S. Ports
1,926,878
1,646,373
1,622,632
1,874,176
1,533,095
1,112,052
1,720,631
Canadian Ports
490,088
370,107
323,039
459,393
297,064
NA*
387,938
Total
2,416,966
2,016,480
1,945,671
2,333,569
1,830,159
1,112,052
2,108,569
YEAR-TO-DATE 2021-2026 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE
(NET TONS)
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Average
2021-2025
U.S. Ports
1,972,565
1,646,373
1,712,815
2,103,241
1,694,278
1,243,304
1,825,854
Canadian Ports
520,152
370,107
323,039
473,978
297,064
NA*
396,868
Total
2,492,717
2,016,480
2,035,854
2,577,219
1,991,342
1,243,304
2,222,722
U.S. ports: Calcite, MI; Cedarville, MI; Drummond Island, MI; Marblehead, OH; Port Inland, MI; and Presque Isle, MI. Canadian ports: Bruce Mines, Manitoulin Island, Port Colborne (from August 2017 on) and Smelter Bay (all Ontario).
*As of April 2026, Canadian ports are no longer supplying information on limestone shipments.