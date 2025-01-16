Marine Link
Monday, January 20, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

Burger to build Passenger Vessel for Wendella Sightseeing

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 16, 2025

CV-110 (c) Burger boats

CV-110 (c) Burger boats

Burger Boat Company has announced that is has been awarded a contract to construct an 89-foot passenger vessel for Wendella Sightseeing Co. Inc.

This state-of-the-art passenger vessel will be built with Burger’s renowned craftsmanship and precision engineering, delivering the highest standards of safety, performance, and comfort. The 89-foot vessel is designed to enhance Wendella's commitment to providing exceptional experiences on Chicago’s iconic waterways, accommodating a wide range of tours and private events.

"We are honored to partner with Wendella Sightseeing Co. Inc. to deliver a vessel that combines innovation, quality, and functionality,” said Jim Ruffolo, President and CEO of Burger Boat Company. "This project exemplifies Burger’s dedication to supporting commercial maritime operations with expertly crafted vessels tailored to the unique needs of our clients."

The new vessel is designed to align with Wendella’s mission of delivering a superior experience to tourists and event guests alike.

“As we look forward to our tenth decade of setting the standard for the industry and showcasing Chicago to the world, Wendella is pleased to be again working with Burger Boat Company and Seacraft Design, LLC on the newest addition to our fleet,” said Michael Borgstrom - Wendella President.

Construction of the 89-foot passenger vessel will take place at Burger Boat Company’s world-class shipyard in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

The orderbook for U.S. dredgers is about $3B, and according to DCA CEO Bill Doyle, the incoming political administration could help this niche maritime sector continue its bull run.
Read the Magazine

Solving Heat Issues in Ship Energy-System Flow – a Vital Part of the Decarbonization Mix

Addressing the M/V Dali Incident

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week