Monday, January 8, 2018

Body Found on Burning Iranian Tanker

January 8, 2018

The body of one crew member has been found aboard an Iranian oil tanker that is still ablaze after colliding with a grain ship off China's east coast, an Iranian official said on Monday.
 
Mohammad Rastad, head of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organisation, was quoted as saying by ISNA news agency that the body was sent to Shanghai for identification.
 

Rescue crews are trying to bring the blaze under control and find the 32 missing crew.

 

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin 

