Repeat NYC Ferry Business for Metal Shark

Metal Shark Building Four 350-Passenger Vessels and an Additional 150-Passenger Vessel for NYC Ferry.

Louisiana-based shipbuilder Metal Shark is once again building multiple high-speed aluminum catamaran passenger vessels for the NYC Ferry Service Operated by Hornblower.

In early August, Metal Shark received orders from Hornblower for four 97’ x 28’, 350-passenger USCG Subchapter K vessels, which are a new and larger platform than the fleet of 150-passenger vessels NYC Ferry currently operates. An additional 85’, 150-passenger USCG Subchapter T vessel has also been ordered. All of the new vessels are currently in production at Metal Shark’s Franklin, Louisiana waterfront shipyard, with accelerated delivery timelines calling for all five vessels to complete and deliver in 2018.

NYC Ferry’s new USCG Subchapter K vessels are designed by Incat Crowther and powered by twin twelve-cylinder, 1,400-horsepower Baudouin 12M26.3 diesel engines, coupled to ZF Marine ZF3050 gearboxes and turning custom five-blade Michigan Wheel propellers. These larger “Rockaway Class” vessels boast an operating speed of 24 knots.

These new orders represent a continuation of Metal Shark’s relationship with Hornblower and NYC Ferry. In July of 2016, Metal Shark was selected to build six 85’, 150-passenger, Incat Crowther-designed aluminum catamaran ferries for the NYC Ferry System. Between April and June of this year, Metal Shark delivered all six vessels on time, with an average per-unit build time of ten months.

“As proud as we are of our previous record of on-time deliveries to Hornblower, it’s even more of an honor that the client returned to us to produce these significantly larger vessels under even more challenging timelines,” said Chris Allard, CEO of Metal Shark. “Over the past few months we have been working closely with Hornblower to meet the demands of these accelerated-delivery orders. Our client’s confidence in us speaks volumes, and our team is one hundred percent up to the task. Metal Shark looks forward to delivering these new, state-of-the-art passenger vessels to NYC Ferry and to the people of New York.”