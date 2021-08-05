BV Completes Full Remote In-water Hull Survey via ROV

Bureau Veritas (BV) and MaDfly – Marine Drone Services – report the completion of a full in-water ship’s hull survey via mini ROV on Brittany Ferries’ ship Bretagne.

The survey was supervised by BV on behalf of the French Flag to validate the integrity of the entire ship’s hull’s bottom.

According to BV this inspection was the first of its kind, with the test survey performed twice. A remotely operated drone performed an in-water survey with a BV surveyor onboard the vessel. In parallel, Bureau Veritas also tested the capability with its own remote inspection solutions using full HD live video footage from MaDfly. This enabled BV to carry out the survey remotely without any attended surveyor onboard with live streaming, as well as video and audio recording and photo options.

MaDfly and BV surveyors work collaboratively onboard Bretagne. Photo courtesy BV