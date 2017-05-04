Marine Link
Friday, May 5, 2017

NKT Names New Cable-laying Vessel NKT Victoria

May 4, 2017

The new NKT cable-laying vessel was named NKT Victoria at a ceremony at the power cable plant in Karlskrona, Sweden. The act was carried out by the regional Governor of Blekinge and marks the starting point of a new era of NKT turnkey high-voltage offshore cable system capabilities.

 
NKT took delivery of the new vessel on April 10, 2017. NKT Victoria lays high-voltage offshore cables with high precision based on e.g. DP3 (Dynamic Positioning) capability and a remotely operated vehicle using cameras and sonar. If not incorporated in the power cable itself, fiber optic cables for monitoring purposes can be placed simultaneously. 
 
NKT Victoria uses a power-from-shore solution together with onboard energy storage systems, reducing fuel and CO2 consumption. The power-from-shore connection can be maintained while loading the cable onto the vessel.
 
With the vessel, NKT completes its high-voltage AC/DC power cable system offering to include planning, design, manufacturing, installation and related cable-laying services. The offering is called CIS turnkey; Cable system, Installation and Service, and allows for customers to have one partner throughout the lifetime of a cable system to increase project flexibility and lower execution risks and costs.
 
Michael Hedegaard Lyng, President and CEO of NKT, said, “With this cable-laying vessel we are now among the very few AC/DC high-voltage offshore cable system providers to deliver complete turnkey solutions. We are well-positioned to continue taking an active part in the growing global market for offshore wind projects and further build on our reputation as a trusted partner in this industry.”
 
After the naming ceremony conducted by Berit Andnor Bylund, Governor of Blekinge, the vessel will head out for its first project north of Scotland.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Apr 2017 - The Offshore Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News