NKT Names New Cable-laying Vessel NKT Victoria

The new NKT cable-laying vessel was named NKT Victoria at a ceremony at the power cable plant in Karlskrona, Sweden. The act was carried out by the regional Governor of Blekinge and marks the starting point of a new era of NKT turnkey high-voltage offshore cable system capabilities.

NKT took delivery of the new vessel on April 10, 2017. NKT Victoria lays high-voltage offshore cables with high precision based on e.g. DP3 (Dynamic Positioning) capability and a remotely operated vehicle using cameras and sonar. If not incorporated in the power cable itself, fiber optic cables for monitoring purposes can be placed simultaneously.

NKT Victoria uses a power-from-shore solution together with onboard energy storage systems, reducing fuel and CO2 consumption. The power-from-shore connection can be maintained while loading the cable onto the vessel.

With the vessel, NKT completes its high-voltage AC/DC power cable system offering to include planning, design, manufacturing, installation and related cable-laying services. The offering is called CIS turnkey; Cable system, Installation and Service, and allows for customers to have one partner throughout the lifetime of a cable system to increase project flexibility and lower execution risks and costs.

Michael Hedegaard Lyng, President and CEO of NKT, said, “With this cable-laying vessel we are now among the very few AC/DC high-voltage offshore cable system providers to deliver complete turnkey solutions. We are well-positioned to continue taking an active part in the growing global market for offshore wind projects and further build on our reputation as a trusted partner in this industry.”