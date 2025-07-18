Cadeler Adds Wind Keeper WTIV to Fleet, Locking in Long-Term Vestas Deal

Cadeler has taken delivery of its latest acquisition, a newly-constructed jack-up wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) Wind Keeper, securing also a long-term contract for its maiden job with Vestas.

Cadeler announced its agreement to purchase the Wind Keeper from Shanghai Boqiang Heavy Industry Group in May 2025, and the vessel has now officially been delivered to the company.

Wind Keeper has become the eighth vessel in Cadeler’s growing fleet, further strengthening the company’s capacity to install and maintain large-scale offshore wind projects.

In conjunction with the Wind Keeper’s delivery, Cadeler has also signed a significant long-term contract with Vestas.

The contract contemplates a firm period of three years with additional options of two and a half years in aggregate. The firm value of the contract to Cadeler is approximately $243 million (€ 210 million). According to Cadeler, if all options are exercised, the contract is expected to be worth over $440 million (€ 380 million).

Wind Keeper will serve as a versatile service vessel, supporting both operations and maintenance (O&M) as well as transport and installation (T&I) tasks for Vestas across current and future offshore wind projects.

Wind Keeper departed China on route to Europe earlier in July. Ahead of the contract start in the first quarter of 2026, the vessel will undergo tailored upgrades to enhance its operational capacity and align her onboard capabilities with the rest of Cadeler’s fleet.

Wind Keeper will be equipped with seafastening for three sets of the Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines and will be upgraded to support installations in the growing 15 MW segment, according to Cadeler.

“This first contract for Wind Keeper is exactly why we made the strategic decision to acquire her. We see increasing demand in Europe for flexible, high-performance vessels that can support both O&M and installation scopes, and she fits that profile perfectly.

“After a series of upgrades to enhance her capabilities, Wind Keeper will be ready to support our trusted partners from 2026. We’re proud to see our vision come to life and grateful to Vestas for the trust they’ve placed in us,” said Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler.